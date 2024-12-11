Washington claimed Osborn off waivers from New England on Wednesday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

The Patriots cut Osborn on Tuesday, opting to move forward with Kendrick Bourne and a slew of young players in their receiver room. The Commanders jumped at the opportunity to add a veteran wideout with considerable starting experience, having recently learned that Noah Brown is likely to miss the rest of the season with a kidney injury. Osborn doesn't profile as a one-for-one replacement, but he could end up being part of the plan to replace Brown, potentially splitting snaps with Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown and Luke McCaffrey behind No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin.