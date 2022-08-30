Washington placed Ismael (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Ismael logged 10 appearances (four starts) with the Commanders last season, but an undisclosed injury will now keep him on injured reserve the entire 2022 campaign. The 2020 fifth-round pick was competing for a roster spot this preseason.
More News
-
Commanders' Keith Ismael: Signs tender with Washington•
-
Commanders' Keith Ismael: Extended tender from Commanders•
-
Football Team's Keith Ismael: Cleared from COVID-19 list•
-
Football Team's Keith Ismael: Heads to reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Football Team's Keith Ismael: Bumped up from practice squad•