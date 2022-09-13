The 49ers signed Ismael (consussion) to their practice squad Tuesday.
Ismael was waived by Washington, after he suffered a concussion prior to the team's Week 1 contest against Jacksonville. He'll now have a chance for a promotion to San Francisco's active roster, should the team undergo injuries to its offensive line.
