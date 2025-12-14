Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Returns vs. Giants
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tunsil (shoulder) has returned to Sunday's matchup versus the Giants, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.
Tunsil is back in at left tackle after exiting the game in the first half due to a shoulder injury. Brandon Coleman filled in at tackle while Tunsil was sidelined.
