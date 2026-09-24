Chenal (chest) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Chenal likely suffered his chest injury in the Commanders' Week 2 loss to the Cowboys. Chenal was the starter in the Week 2 loss due to Frankie Luvu (groin) being sidelined with an injury. The inside linebacker's limited status in Wednesday's practice means he should have a good chance to once again suit up as the starter for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Chenal will have to reach full practice participation by Friday to avoid any injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest.