Thomas was limited in practice Wednesday due to a heel injury.

Thomas sat out Week 3 with a concussion, but he's otherwise been available to the Commanders offense this season, posting at least 40 receiving yards five times and scoring three touchdowns in his seven appearances. His overall stat line sits at 29-280-3 on 40 targets near the midpoint of the campaign, but it's unclear if he'll be able to add to it Sunday in New England. The team's last two Week 9 practice reports will be telling for Thomas' upcoming availability.