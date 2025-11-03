McCaffrey was diagnosed with a fractured collarbone following his departure from Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seahawks and is slated to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

McCaffrey sustained the injury during his 19-yard return on the game's opening kickoff and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the contest. The Commanders haven't provided an official timeline for McCaffrey's return or indicated whether or not he needs surgery, but the young wideout's pending move to IR means that he'll miss at least four games and won't be available again until Week 15 at the soonest. Even before going down with the injury, McCaffrey had handled a understated role in the Washington passing game. Through his nine appearances on the season, McCaffrey hadn't drawn more than three targets in any game, despite top wideout Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) having missed five of those contests.