Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Considered day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mariota is considered day-to-day due to injuries to his throwing hand and quadriceps, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Mariota sustained both of the injuries during Saturday's 29-18 loss to the Eagles, which prevented him from returning to the contest. He needed stiches on his right hand, and his practice participation over the coming days will determine whether he will be available for Christmas Day against the Cowboys. Jayden Daniels (elbow) has been shut down for the rest of the regular season, so Josh Johnson would be in line to start Thursday if Mariota is unable to play.
