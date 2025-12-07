Mariota completed two of four passes for 30 yards and an interception in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Vikings. He added seven rushing yards on two carries and also lost a fumble.

Jayden Daniels returned to action in Week 14 but didn't last long, appearing to aggravate an injury to his left elbow in the third quarter and quickly being ruled out for the rest of the contest. Mariota took over the offense the rest of the way but had no more success against the Minnesota defense than Daniels did. There's no indication yet on Daniels' status for a Week 15 tilt against the Giants, but with the Commanders at 3-10 and playing for nothing but draft slotting, it's certainly possible the organization will decide to protect its franchise QB from any further damage and hand the reins to Mariota for the remainder of the season.