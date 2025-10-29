Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Gay (back) will not practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Gay was a late scratch for Washington's loss to the Chiefs on Monday, which prompted the team to sign Matthew Wright to the practice squad and elevate him for game day. Wright did not attempt a field goal and made his only extra-point try during the loss to Kansas City, and he'll stand to be elevated again versus the Seahawks on Sunday if Gay isn't able to return to full health in time to play Week 9.