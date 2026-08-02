Commanders' Nick Allegretti: Dealing with calf strain

Allegretti is expected to miss the next week of camp due to a calf strain, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Allegretti is viewed as a contender for the starting center role for the upcoming season, so the timing of the issue isn't ideal. However, the injury isn't considered long term, and Allegretti could still log plenty of action during training camp and in preseason games. Keim notes that Brandon Coleman, who is competing for a starting role at left guard, took some center snaps after practice Saturday, which suggests that he could emerge as an option at center, especially if Allegretti's injury lingers longer than expected.