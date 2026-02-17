Igbinoghene recorded 35 total tackles (22 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed and 191 kickoff-return yards over 15 contests during the 2025 regular season.

Igbinoghene was able to register at least 35 takedowns for the second straight year after compiling 29 total tackles over his first four seasons in the NFL. The 26-year-old was also able to notch his first career sack in 2025, bringing down Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee in the regular-season finale. Igbinoghene is set to become a free agent in the offseason, and his increased production over the last two seasons has certainly raised his value on the open market.