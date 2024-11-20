Igbinoghene (thumb) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The Auburn product played 56 defensive snaps and recorded six total tackles in the Commanders' Week 11 loss to the Eagles. However, it now appears he picked up a thumb injury in the process. Igbinoghene's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best indication of whether he can play through the issue in the Week 12 divisional matchup against the Cowboys.