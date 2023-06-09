Mathis has been fully active at Washington's OTAs this spring, Zach Selby of the Commanders' website reports.

Mathis was forced to miss the entire 2022 season after he suffered a torn meniscus in September, but he appears to be all set to make his NFL debut in 2023. The defensive tackle was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft and he's expected to operate as a top depth option behind stars Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne on the defensive line in his sophomore campaign.