The Commanders claimed Henry off waivers from the Seahawks on Tuesday.

After being cut by Seattle on Monday, Henry quickly caught on with the Commanders. The 2026 undrafted free agent out of UTSA had previously joined the Commanders for training camp and the preseason, only to be waived prior to Week 1. With Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on injured reserve for at least two more games and Jeremy McNichols (foot) likely to miss the remainder of the season, Henry will provide the Commanders with another option in the backfield behind Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler. Henry didn't end up making his NFL debut during his time on the Seahawks roster.