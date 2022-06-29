Charles was an active participant during Washington's second day of minicamp earlier this June, Bryan Manning of USA Today reports.
The backup offensive lineman worked as the Commander's No. 1 left tackle in place of injured tackles Charles Leno and Cornelius Lucas during minicamp. Charles ended last season with a knee injury that kept him sidelined in Week 18, but he appears to be healthy enough to participate this offseason.
