Hartman will be the Commanders' starting quarterback for Friday's preseason game against the Patriots, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

With Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota (lower leg) not suiting up, Hartman will command the offense to begin Friday's game while Josh Johnson serves as the backup. Hartman spent most of the 2024 season on the Commanders' practice squad and will get the first crack over Johnson to audition for the QB3 job.