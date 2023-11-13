Howell completed 29 of 44 pass attempts for 312 yards and three touchdowns (no turnovers) while adding 17 rushing yards on two attempts in Sunday's 29-26 loss to the Seahawks.

Howell's midseason surge continued with his third consecutive 300-yard passing performance and fourth overall through 10 starts this year. The sophomore starer has generated eight touchdowns to two turnovers over his voluminous three-game stretch, effectively cooling off his seat following an inconsistent start to the campaign. Howell will ride his personal hot streak into a favorable matchup against the Giants next Sunday.