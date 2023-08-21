Coach Ron Rivera told Lisa Salters of ESPN before Monday's preseason game against the Ravens that Howell will "probably see a good half" of action, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Just three days removed from Rivera announcing Howell as the Commanders' starting quarterback for the 2023 season, he'll still get a decent amount of run in the team's second exhibition. This follows the 2022 fifth-round pick working three series in the preseason opener at Cleveland, where he completed nine of 12 passes for 77 yards and one touchdown. It's unclear if stalwarts like WRs Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson and RBs Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson will stay on the field as long as Howell, but he'll likely be afforded at least a series or two with the quartet.