Howell completed 24 of 35 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 17-15 preseason loss to Baltimore, adding eight carries for 62 yards.

Howell played the entire game and took five sacks, but mostly he played well, finishing the preseason 43-of-69 passing (62.3 percent) for 527 yards (7.8 YPA), one touchdown and one interception. The fifth-round pick figures to enter his rookie season as a third-stringer, but there's a path to playing time by the end of the year given that Washington's other QBs are Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke.