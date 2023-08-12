Howell completed nine of 12 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason win over the Browns. he also gained eight yards on his only carry.

The Commanders' first two possessions ended in a punt and a safety due to a holding penalty in the end zone, but Howell got the offense rolling on his third and final drive, capping it off with a 26-yard TD strike to Jahan Dotson. The second-year quarterback remains on track to take over the starting role this season, and Howell holds some deep-league fantasy appeal given his solid receiving corps and the possibility that new coordinator Eric Bieniemy can recreate even a fraction of the success he had in Kansas City.