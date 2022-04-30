The Commanders selected Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 144th overall.

Howell, like many of the 2022 rookie quarterbacks, slid further than many assumed, but he lands in an intriguing spot with the Commanders. A three-year starter at North Carolina, Howell is hardly a dynamic athlete out of the pocket, but he's mobile enough to extend plays at times and can make every throw at the NFL level. Given the uninspiring duo of Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke sit above Howell on the depth chart, the 21-year-old could be in position to compete for a starting job in the near future provided he's able to develop and clean up his mechanics in Washington.