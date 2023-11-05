Howell completed 29 of 45 passes for 325 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 20-17 win over New England. He added five rushing attempts for 27 yards.

Howell threw for 176 yards in the first half but had an ugly interception in the end zone on 1st-and-goal in the final seconds before halftime, leading to a 14-10 halftime deficit. He threw a 33-yard touchdown to Jahan Dotson to tie the score at 17 apiece in the third quarter. Howell moved the offense effectively and averaged 7.2 yards per pass while Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had just 220 yards on 44 pass attempts (5.0 Y/A). After throwing for 300-plus yards only once in his first eight NFL starts, Howell has hit that mark in each of his last two outings heading into a Week 10 trip to Seattle.