Diggs caught five of nine targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Colts.

While the targets and receptions led the Commanders on the day, Diggs finished just fourth in receiving yards on the team as his longest gain went for only 10 yards. The veteran wideout's ability to deliver a big play was impacted by the loss of Marcus Mariota (knee) in the first quarter, leaving the offense in the hands of seventh-round rookie Athan Kaliakmanis. Diggs could be the No. 1 receiver again in Week 5 against the Giants if Terry McLaurin (hamstring) remains sidelined, but Diggs' ceiling could be limited if Jayden Daniels (elbow) isn't cleared to return.