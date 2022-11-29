Powell reverted to the Chiefs' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Powell was activated for the second game in a row with Mecole Hardman (abdomen) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) both sidelined Week 12. However, the practice-squad wideout still served an extremely limited role in the Chiefs' banged-up receiving corps, playing just two of his 10 snaps on offense against the Rams. Powell has yet to record a catch in his NFL career, and he'll be eligible for one more elevation from Kansas City's practice squad this year.