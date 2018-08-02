Jarwin has been the best pass-catcher among the Cowboys' tight end group through the early part of training camp, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.

There's an open competition among Jarwin, Geoff Swaim, rookie Dalton Schultz and Rico Gathers for the snaps and targets left behind by Jason Witten. While Swaim's experience in the offense gives him a leg up, if Jarwin, who's already developing a reputation as a reliable blocker, continues to impress as a receiver, he could easily emerge from the pack to claim the top job.