Wilson started all 17 regular-season games this season and recorded 82 tackles (44 solo), including 4.5 sacks, five passes defensed, including one interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The safety also played on at least 67 percent of the defensive snaps in every game and on more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps in 14 contests. Wilson, a 2019 sixth-round pick, now has three straight seasons of at least 80 tackles and multiple pass breakups and turnovers forced. After signing a three-year, $21-million extension with the Cowboys in 2023, he'll be entering a contract year in 2025.