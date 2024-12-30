Turpin caught one of four targets for 16 yards and gained 18 rushing yards on two carries in Sunday's loss to the Eagles. He also added 48 yards on two kickoff returns.

The star returner leads the NFL with 874 kickoff return yards and 1,060 combined kickoff and punt return yards, and he's the only player in the league to score a touchdown on each kind of return. Turpin didn't see his usage as a receiver increase significantly in Week 17 however, even with CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) done for the season, and the 28-year-old hasn't caught more than one pass in a game since Week 13. Turpin's role may not change much in Week 18 against the Commanders, but if the Cowboys do decide to rest starters, he's more likely to be among the players to sit than to benefit.