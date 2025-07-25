Williams (knee) said Thursday that he feels "fantastic," Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "It feels like I never had an injury. I've put in the work. I feel great. Fantastic. No soreness. No aches. I'm running. I'm hitting 22 miles per hour, at 260 (pounds). That should tell you everything," Williams stated.

Williams didn't play at all last season after tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee during training camp. The Ole Miss product had been slated for an important rotational role along Dallas' defensive line after logging 8.5 sacks over 32 regular-season games during his first two NFL campaigns. Per Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Williams has participated in initial training-camp practices, and he was pulled from the team's initial session Tuesday after laying a couple big hits on teammates. All signs point to Williams being ready for Week 1 of the campaign, and he's a favorite -- though not an absolute lock -- to nab a roster spot.