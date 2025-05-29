Williams (knee) appears "close to a full return" after moving well during OTAs on Thursday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The defensive end tore his ACL and MCL during training camp last August and did not play in 2024. While he was only participating with a rehab group Thursday, he seems like he should be ready for this year's training camp. Williams, a 2022 second-round pick, has yet to start a game in his NFL career, though he did play in 35 contests between the regular season and playoffs over his first two seasons, recording 48 total tackles (30 solo), including 8.5 sacks.