D.K. Metcalf: Impressive 40-yard dash time
Metcalf logged a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Chase Goodbread of NFL.com reports.
Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that Metcalf was measured at 6-foot-3 3/8 and 228 pounds at the Combine, with 1.6 percent body fat. Now that the Ole Miss product has turned in a blazing time in the 40, as well as strong measurables in other tests such as the bench press and vertical jump, the 21-year-old has solidified himself as a strong candidate to be the first wide receiver selected in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...