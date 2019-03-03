D.K. Metcalf: Impressive 40-yard dash time

Metcalf logged a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Chase Goodbread of NFL.com reports.

Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that Metcalf was measured at 6-foot-3 3/8 and 228 pounds at the Combine, with 1.6 percent body fat. Now that the Ole Miss product has turned in a blazing time in the 40, as well as strong measurables in other tests such as the bench press and vertical jump, the 21-year-old has solidified himself as a strong candidate to be the first wide receiver selected in the upcoming NFL Draft.

