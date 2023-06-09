The Vikings officially released Cook (shoulder) on Friday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It was reported Thursday that Cook had been informed of his release, but the Vikings waited 24 hours to see if they could engineer a last-minute trade. The move will save Minnesota at least $9 million in cap space in 2023, and the four-time Pro Bowler is now free to sign with any team he wants. The soon-to-be 28-year-old running back has finished with at least 1,000 rushing yards in four straight seasons and has 52 career touchdowns, but he's currently rehabbing from shoulder surgery, though he's expected to be fully healthy by the start of the 2023 campaign. Cook figures to have plenty of suitors on the open market, but the Dolphins and Broncos appear to be the most interested.