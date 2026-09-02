Villari signed with the Rams' practice squad Monday, Zach Edwards of the team's official site reports.

Villari was waived by the Rams on Saturday after failing to crack the 53-man roster, but he'll stay with the organization as a member of the practice squad. The Rams currently carry five tight ends on the active roster, and Villari could be elevated from the practice squad for Week 1 against the 49ers if either or both of Terrance Ferguson (general soreness) and Davis Allen (quadriceps) were ruled out for the regular-season opener.