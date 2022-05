Stills (undisclosed) was cut with an injury waiver by Kansas City on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Stills went undrafted out of West Virginia and spent time with the Raiders in training camp, before joining the Chiefs in January. The 24-year-old spent most of 2021 unable to compete, and him being cut with an injury waiver implies he still may not be healthy. It also means once he clears waivers, he will not have to go on injured reserve.