Darvin Kidsy: Cut from practice squad
Kidsy was cut from the Seahawks' practice squad Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Kidsy only lasted on the Seahawks' practice squad for about a week and will now look to sign on with a new team to finish out the regular season.
