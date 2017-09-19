Play

Bass was released by the Seahawks on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of ESPN.com reports.

Bass only managed one tackle so far this season, playing mostly in a special team's role with the Seahawks. The team will now go ahead with four defensive ends on the active roster, with Dion Jordan (knee) currently on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.

