David Bass: Released by Seahawks
Bass was released by the Seahawks on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of ESPN.com reports.
Bass only managed one tackle so far this season, playing mostly in a special team's role with the Seahawks. The team will now go ahead with four defensive ends on the active roster, with Dion Jordan (knee) currently on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.
