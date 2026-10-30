Long (undisclosed) was released by the Saints on Thursday, John Sigler of Saints Wire reports.

Long was selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2019 Draft. He spent four seasons in Los Angeles before suiting up for the Raiders and Panthers in 2023. Since then, Long has been trying to land a spot on an NFL roster, and while he managed to sign with the Saints ahead of the 2026 campaign, he's been sitting on injured reserve. The 28-year-old is free to sign with another team, though it's unknown if he's healthy enough to get on the field. Long can also wait three weeks and re-sign with New Orleans.