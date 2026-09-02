The Rams signed Connors to the practice squad Monday, Zach Edwards of the team's official site reports.

Connors put together a strong preseason, turning 26 carries into 96 yards while adding seven catches on eight targets for 53 yards across three games. He also contributed on special teams with a 25-yard kickoff return and a tackle. It wasn't quite enough for Connors to crack the 53-man roster, but after being waived Sunday, the University of Houston product will stay with the Rams as a member of the team's practice squad. He would be candidate to be elevated to the active roster if one of Kyren Williams, Blake Corum or Ronnie Rivers were to miss time.