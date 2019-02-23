Deionte Thompson: Has surgery on wrist
Thompson had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his wrist Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This is major news given Thompson was expected to be one of the top safeties selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, and was rumored to be a potential top-10 pick in some circles. Given the Alabama product will likely be unable to participate at the NFL Combine next week, it's quite possible Thompson's draft prospects will take a hit, but to what extent remains unclear. At least the injury isn't expected to affect Thompson by the time the rookie starts training camp, but it's likely no solace for the 22-year-old regardless.
