The Bengals waived Ridder on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ridder inked with Cincinnati in July and spent training camp and the preseason with the team, but he ultimately couldn't push Jake Browning for the No. 2 quarterback gig behind Joe Burrow. After now having picked up the Bengals' scheme, however, Ridder will be a strong candidate for a practice-squad spot if he goes unclaimed on waivers.