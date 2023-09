Ozigbo's signing with the Lions' practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ozigbo spent most of August in Detroit's organization but was cut prior to the start of the regular season. If David Montgomery (thigh) is unable to suit up in Week 3 against the Falcons, Ozigbo will be a candidate to be elevated as a depth option behind Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds.