Witherspoon will not participate in Friday's pro-day, but instead, he'll host his own personal workout April 5, Jim Nagy reports.

Witherspoon, a projected first-round pick from Illinois, is slated to showcase his abilities from an individual standpoint during the first week of April. The 6-foot cornerback started for the Fighting Illini in each of the previous four seasons, registering 159 tackles, 30 passes defensed, five interceptions and three fumble recoveries in that span. In 2022, he was also named an All-American, earned All-Big Ten honors and received the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year Award.