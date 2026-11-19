Brewer (concussion) did not participate at practice Wednesday, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Brewer sat out Sunday's game at Indianapolis due to a concussion, and now his availability for Week 11 is in jeopardy. He'll need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol, which includes getting clearance from an independent neurologist, before he'll be able to return to game action. Whether he's able to practice Thursday or Friday could provide some indication as to any progress he makes ahead of Sunday's game at Buffalo.