site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dolphins-brandon-shell-wont-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Dolphins' Brandon Shell: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Shell (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Bills.
Shell was unable to practice this week, and he'll now miss the team's wild-card round contest. Greg Little should draw the start at right tackle in his place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 25 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read