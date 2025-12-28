Dolphins' Chop Robinson: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Robinson took a hit to the head in the first half and has entered the league's concussion protocol. Kenneth Grant and Zeek Biggers are poised for bigger roles on defense for the rest of Sunday's game in Robinson's absence.
