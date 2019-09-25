Play

Isidora (foot) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

In a corresponding move, the Dolphins promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the practice roster. For Isidora, the injury and subsequent IR designation is not a good sign for the 25-year-old who was trying to carve out a regular spot on Miami's offensive line.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories