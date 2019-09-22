Isidora was spotted in a walking boot on his right foot following Sunday's game against Dallas, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Isidora suffered the injury during the game, and it's certainly not a good sign to see him in a boot. It's not clear what the exact injury is, so it's likely an MRI or x-ray will be on tap for the 25-year-old. If Isidora would be forced to miss time, Shaq Calhoun would likely get the start at right guard.