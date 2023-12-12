Elliott has returned to the field Monday against Tennessee, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Elliott suffered an injury to his ribs in the first half that also necessitated an evaluation for a concussion, but he's since been cleared to return to the contest. His ability to rejoin the defense is big for a Dolphins defensive backfield that is without fellow safety Jevon Holland (knee) for the game.
