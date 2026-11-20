Elliott (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Elliott was able to string together back-to-back full practices to end Week 11 prep, which is an encouraging sign despite the questionable tag. His official status for Sunday's game may not be known until about 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, when the Steelers announce their list of inactive players. Robert Spears-Jennings and Brandin Echols would be the top candidates to start alongside Jaquan Brisker at safety if Elliott is not cleared by medical staff to play against the Eagles.