Dolphins' Drew Morgan: Moves up depth chart
Morgan is listed as the primary backup to Jarvis Landry on the team's latest depth chart, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Morgan has been turning some heads throughout training camp and it's somewhat surprising to see the undrafted free agent pinned ahead of the likes of Leonte Carroo and Jakeem Grant. Maybe this is a ploy to get Carroo going, but maybe it isn't. Morgan's positioning towards the end of the preseason should provide us with a clearer answer.
